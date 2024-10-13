All Sections
Germany investigates reports that its soldiers took part in competitions involving Russian troops – Bild

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 13 October 2024, 13:42
Germany investigates reports that its soldiers took part in competitions involving Russian troops – Bild
Photo: The International Military Sports Council (CISM) on Twitter

Germany's Federal Ministry of Defence is looking into reports that German soldiers may have participated in a competition where Russian military personnel were also in attendance.

Source: German newspaper Bild, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The newspaper said archery competitions organised by the International Military Sports Council (CISM) took place in Bangladesh at the end of February 2024.

A photograph shows Russian soldiers standing next to the head of the German delegation, Lieutenant Colonel Christian Lützkendorf.

 
The photo in question.
Photo: Bild

Bild reported that the German Defence Ministry’s actions had been sharply criticised by Lithuania, which has been boycotting competitions involving Russians since 2022.

A representative from the hybrid threats department at the Lithuanian Defence Ministry believes that by attending the competition, Russia is aiming to gain international recognition despite ongoing sanctions.

"It is unbelievable that Germany and other countries, in the third year of the war [in Ukraine], are still behaving as though Russia's war of aggression against our eastern neighbours does not exist," the Lithuanian representative said.

The German Defence Ministry told Bild it had spoken with those responsible and issued a warning to the German military. The competition participants had been made aware that such photos are deemed "unacceptable".

However, research by Bild revealed that German soldiers have attended two other events involving Russians: the 79th CISM General Assembly in May 2024 in Tanzania and the organisation's basketball championship in Serbia in June.

Photographs featuring German soldiers have been posted.

 
Photo: Bild

The newspaper sent an inquiry to the German Defence Ministry, which responded that this summer it had begun looking into reports that German soldiers took part in competitions that included Russian and Belarusian troops.

The Bundeswehr (the German military) has promised that if the participation of German soldiers in the competition is confirmed, it will be "revoked in principle".

Belarusian and Russian athletes are not permitted to enter international competitions if they support Russia's war against Ukraine. However, they are allowed to take part in some competitions as neutrals.

Background: It was recently reported that despite sanctions, in 2023 German companies may have delivered more than 300 shipments to Russia which could have been used in the production of vehicle parts or ammunition.

Support UP or become our patron!

GermanyRussiaarmy
