Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Iryna Kutielieva, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 13 October 2024, 17:40
Joe Biden. Photo: Getty Images

The Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG, also known as the Ramstein format) will not be meeting at leader level in the near future.

Source: German TV channel ZDF, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to official information, US President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Germany on Thursday, 17 October for a visit that was previously postponed due to Hurricane Milton.

However, the president’s visit will be significantly shortened to a single day – Friday, 18 October.

According to ZDF, this means there will be no Ramstein-format meeting in the near future.

No other sources have confirmed this, however.

The TV channel also reported that a German support package which was to have been announced at the UDCG meeting on 12 October was announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

According to ZDF journalist Elmar Theveßen, further decisions in the Ramstein format will most likely be taken after the US presidential election.

Background: 

