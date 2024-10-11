Zelenskyy meets with German President Steinmeier – photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his German counterpart, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on Friday, 11 October.

Source: European Pravda citing Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: As Zelenskyy said, the key topics of the talks were the security situation in Ukraine, needs amid constant Russian attacks on the energy system and active hostilities at the line of contact, as well as the development of regional partnerships.

Advertisement:

"I am grateful to Germany for its European leadership in the amount of assistance provided to Ukraine, especially in the defence sector. It is important to keep it at the same high level next year," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Background:

The President's Office also disclosed details of Zelenskyy's talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

In particular, Zelenskyy disclosed details of the Victory Plan to Scholz, explaining that it is a bridge to a productive Peace Summit – to strengthen Ukraine's position and create conditions for ending the war.

At a briefing by the leaders before the talks, Olaf Scholz said Germany, together with three other countries, is preparing a new €1.4 billion aid package for Ukraine consisting of air defence systems, howitzers, self-propelled artillery systems and other vital weapons.

Support UP or become our patron!