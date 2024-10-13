Biden to visit Germany next week – media

US President Joe Biden is planning a visit to Germany next week, which was postponed due to Hurricane Milton.

Source: German media outlet Spiegel, citing an unnamed official in Berlin; European Pravda reports

Details: The official reported that the organisation of Biden's visit is already being discussed on the sidelines of the German government and security agencies.

Spiegel reports that official meetings with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz are scheduled for Friday, 18 October.

In addition to this, as stated in the publication, the programme of Biden's new visit has been significantly reduced.

However, it is still planned that Steinmeier will award Biden with the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit special class of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Spiegel states that the visit of the US president is likely to be devoted to the same political issues, primarily further actions by Ukraine's Western allies and the war in the Middle East.

Background: On 12 October, Joe Biden was also supposed to chair a meeting at the level of leaders of countries and governments of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein format). However, due to the approach of Hurricane Milton to the Florida coast, he called off his trip to Europe. Later, it became known that the Ramstein meeting was postponed to a date yet to be determined.

