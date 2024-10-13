All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 13 October 2024, 15:34
Biden to visit Germany next week – media
Joe Biden. Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden is planning a visit to Germany next week, which was postponed due to Hurricane Milton.

Source: German media outlet Spiegel, citing an unnamed official in Berlin; European Pravda reports

Details: The official reported that the organisation of Biden's visit is already being discussed on the sidelines of the German government and security agencies.

Advertisement:

Spiegel reports that official meetings with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz are scheduled for Friday, 18 October.

In addition to this, as stated in the publication, the programme of Biden's new visit has been significantly reduced.

However, it is still planned that Steinmeier will award Biden with the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit special class of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Advertisement:

Spiegel states that the visit of the US president is likely to be devoted to the same political issues, primarily further actions by Ukraine's Western allies and the war in the Middle East.

Background: On 12 October, Joe Biden was also supposed to chair a meeting at the level of leaders of countries and governments of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein format). However, due to the approach of Hurricane Milton to the Florida coast, he called off his trip to Europe. Later, it became known that the Ramstein meeting was postponed to a date yet to be determined.

Support UP or become our patron!

BidenGermany
Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

Ukraine will become NATO's 33rd or 34th member "one day", Secretary General says

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

All News
Biden
Biden and Scholz talk about support for Ukraine after cancelling visit to Germany
Ramstein meeting to be officially postponed
Biden postpones trip to Germany for Ramstein meeting
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November
09:34
One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
09:21
Von der Leyen promises Ukraine new tranche under €50 billion programme by end of 2024
08:57
Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air
08:55
Russians advance in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
08:36
Romania scrambles fighter jets over airborne target crossing its border
08:28
Ukraine's defence forces stop 210 Russian assaults in one day
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 51 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
07:27
Biden arrives on visit to Germany
07:10
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 118 UAVs of various modifications over past 24 hours
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: