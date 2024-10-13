Illegal Starlink terminals from the American company SpaceX are contributing to Russia's advance on the battlefield in Ukraine, particularly during the seizure of Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: The Washington Post with reference to the Ukrainian military

Details: According to The Washington Post, the Ukrainian army used to have a significant advantage over the numerically superior and better armed Russians in terms of Internet connection via Starlink terminals, but the Russians now use it as well.

Starlink's illegal terminals let Russians use satellite internet to increase coordination during assaults, launch more drone sorties and strike Ukrainian troops with precise artillery attacks.

A prohibition on the sale of American electronics to Moscow includes Starlink terminals, which allow commanders to monitor the battlefield in real time using drones and provide secure communication between military units. According to the Ukrainian military, there is a booming illicit market for selling Starlink terminals to Russian soldiers on the front lines, and their proliferation has played a significant role in Russia's recent successes.

Six Ukrainian soldiers and officers from separate units in Donetsk Oblast told The Washington Post that Russia has closed the technology gap, making its forces more cohesive and increasing the frequency and accuracy of attacks.

An officer from the 72nd Mechanised Brigade, which had been defending the Vuhledar area since 2022 and was recently forced to retreat, highlighted Russia's deployment of the Starlink system, as well as a lack of troops and weapons, as contributing factors to Vuhledar’s surrender.

According to The Washington Post, Starlink terminals appeared on Russian positions throughout the year, but their impact has expanded significantly in recent months as Russian offensive forces utilise them to coordinate attacks. Ukrainian military operating reconnaissance drones near Novohrodivka reported seeing Starlink equipment in Russian positions beginning last month.

The Pentagon has previously indicated that the US and Ukrainian governments are cooperating with SpaceX to "prevent Russia's illicit use of Starlink terminals in occupied Ukraine". SpaceX stated that terminals are deactivated when utilised "by a sanctioned or unauthorised party".

The Pentagon and SpaceX declined to provide specifics about US operations, such as how many illegal terminals used by Russian soldiers have been taken offline.

Although Russian organisations and individuals are not permitted to sell Starlink, a grey market has emerged, fuelled by strong demand from military and private purchasers.

The Washington Post examined four of the many Russian websites allowing direct sales for the "special military operation", as the Kremlin refers to the war against Ukraine. The majority of terminals are sold through Telegram and start in Moscow Oblast before moving on to the front line. To activate the device, customers must supply a foreign phone number, email address, and bank account to pay a monthly subscription charge, pushing suppliers to seek out people ready to lend their personal information.

Background:

On 2 October, the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group reported that Ukrainian defenders withdrew from the war-torn city of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast to preserve personnel and military equipment and to take up positions for further fighting.

On 10 October, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that the Starlink Internet terminals for Ukraine are funded solely by Poland, not by American billionaire and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

On 26 September, Defense Express reported that Russia began installing SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications on Shahed-136 attack drones.

In February of this year, the Ukrainian military detected that the Russians were using Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink terminals in their positions. Later, Ukrainian military intelligence corroborated the information, claiming that the Russian Federation was purchasing terminals in Arab countries.

Democrats in the United States House of Representatives launched an investigation into SpaceX CEO Elon Musk following reports that Starlink is being used by Russian troops.

