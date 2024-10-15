All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

North Korea blows up roads to South Korea – media

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 15 October 2024, 07:58
North Korea blows up roads to South Korea – media
A road. Photo: Yonhap

South Korean news agency Yonhap has reported that North Korea has destroyed roads that connect the country with South Korea on its side of the border.

Source: Yonhap, citing military officials

Quote from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff: "North Korea blew up parts of the Gyeongui and Donghae roads north of the Military Demarcation Line at around noon."

Advertisement:

Details: South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that they have increased surveillance and readiness for action following this event.

Later, Yonhap, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reported that North Korean military forces had begun to conduct additional operations using heavy equipment after blowing up the roads.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that the South Korean military had not suffered any casualties and had responded with gunfire to North Korea's actions.

Advertisement:
 
Explosion
Screenshot: Yonhap’s video

Last week, North Korean military officials announced a plan for a "complete separation" of North Korea from South Korea, informing US military forces of this step to "prevent any misjudgment and accidental conflict".

North and South Korea are connected by road and rail along the Gyeongui Line, which links the western border city of Paju with the northern city of Kaesong and the Donghae Line along the eastern coast.

Support UP or become our patron!

North KoreaSouth Korea
Advertisement:

updatedMedical and Social Assessment Commissions to be disbanded from 31 December – Zelenskyy enacts National Security Council decision

Rescue workers release footage of releasing bodies of those killed in Russian attack on Sumy – video

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Kostin resigns

Both Trump and Harris may do "something" about war before official inauguration – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy expects NATO invitation within internationally recognised borders

EU to grant €35 billion loan to Ukraine using profits from frozen Russian assets

All News
North Korea
Zelenskyy exposes North Korea's de facto involvement in war
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
Several thousand North Korean soldiers training in Russia, potential deployment to Ukraine possible – ISW
RECENT NEWS
19:05
US announces new "strong sanctions" against Russia
18:32
updatedMedical and Social Assessment Commissions to be disbanded from 31 December – Zelenskyy enacts National Security Council decision
18:31
Finland's largest energy company files €800 million lawsuit against Russia
18:25
Ukraine to strengthen security of seaports
18:22
Rescue workers release footage of releasing bodies of those killed in Russian attack on Sumy – video
17:45
"Kind and cheerful": people share memories about 14-year-old schoolgirl killed in Russian attack on Sumy
17:44
26 combat clashes take place on Porkovsk front, with almost half of them near Selydove – Ukraine's General Staff report
17:17
Power engineers restore power supply line to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
17:12
Ukrainian Prosecutor General Kostin resigns
17:04
Ukraine's 24th Brigade denies Russian breakthrough near Chasiv Yar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: