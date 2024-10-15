North Korea blows up roads to South Korea – media

South Korean news agency Yonhap has reported that North Korea has destroyed roads that connect the country with South Korea on its side of the border.

Source: Yonhap, citing military officials

Quote from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff: "North Korea blew up parts of the Gyeongui and Donghae roads north of the Military Demarcation Line at around noon."

Details: South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that they have increased surveillance and readiness for action following this event.

Later, Yonhap, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reported that North Korean military forces had begun to conduct additional operations using heavy equipment after blowing up the roads.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that the South Korean military had not suffered any casualties and had responded with gunfire to North Korea's actions.

Explosion Screenshot: Yonhap’s video

Last week, North Korean military officials announced a plan for a "complete separation" of North Korea from South Korea, informing US military forces of this step to "prevent any misjudgment and accidental conflict".

North and South Korea are connected by road and rail along the Gyeongui Line, which links the western border city of Paju with the northern city of Kaesong and the Donghae Line along the eastern coast.

