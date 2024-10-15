All reports of bomb threat on 14 October were false – National Police of Ukraine

All reports on the bomb threats sent to email addresses of government agencies across Ukraine have turned out to be false.

Source: National Police of Ukraine

Details: On 14 October, government agencies, schools, business centres, hotels, media outlets (including Ukrainska Pravda), embassies and other facilities and departments in all oblasts of Ukraine received numerous emails about a "threat of a terrorist attack" and "bomb threats".

Advertisement:

Quote from the National Police of Ukraine: "Police units have checked all the institutions that received messages of bomb threats. All of them turned out to be false. Such messages bear the hallmark of the Russian secret services, which are waging a hybrid war against Ukraine, trying to cause mass panic and exhaust state and law enforcement agency systems."

Details: The police reported that most of the calls came from Russian IP addresses. More than 2,000 calls were analysed, mostly information about bomb threats to administrative buildings.

Background:

Advertisement:

On 14 October, the sender of the emails about bomb threats across Ukraine claimed that the journalists from Radio Svoboda (Liberty), who had investigated how Russian secret services recruit Ukrainians, including minors, for money to set fire to Ukrainian military vehicles, were to blame.

Radio Svoboda reports that the group that claimed responsibility for the bomb threat reports actively called for the burning of Ukrainian military vehicles on social media, and representatives of the same "group" sent messages to a number of Ukrainian government agencies offering to "kill for a reward" high-ranking officials.

Support UP or become our patron!