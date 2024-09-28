All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Another body found under rubble of police building following Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih – photo

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 September 2024, 13:45
Another body found under rubble of police building following Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih – photo
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on 27 September. Photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The body of another person has been recovered from the rubble in Kryvyi Rih, marking the completion of the clearing efforts.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The body of a police officer who had been missing was finally pulled from under the rubble on 28 September.

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on 27 September
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In total, four people were killed and six others injured as a result of the Russian strike on the administrative building of the Kryvyi Rih District Police Department. 

The search and rescue operations were completed by midday, with more than 50 rescuer workers involved in the efforts.

Background: Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the morning of 27 September, hitting the National Police headquarters.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Kryvyi Rihpolice
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Kryvyi Rih
Police officer being searched under rubble in Kryvyi Rih
Three bodies retrieved from under rubble of police headquarters in Kryvyi Rih – photos
Russians launch missile attack on National Police headquarters in Kryvyi Rih: five people reported injured
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: