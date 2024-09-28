Another body found under rubble of police building following Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih – photo

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on 27 September. Photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The body of another person has been recovered from the rubble in Kryvyi Rih, marking the completion of the clearing efforts.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The body of a police officer who had been missing was finally pulled from under the rubble on 28 September.

In total, four people were killed and six others injured as a result of the Russian strike on the administrative building of the Kryvyi Rih District Police Department.

The search and rescue operations were completed by midday, with more than 50 rescuer workers involved in the efforts.

Background: Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the morning of 27 September, hitting the National Police headquarters.

