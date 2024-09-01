Ukrainian police officer killed in Russian drone attack on police car in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast

The aftermath of a Russian attack on a police car. Stock photo: Ukraine's National Police

Oleksandr Popovych, a captain serving in the National Police of Ukraine (NPU) in Kharkiv Oblast, died in hospital on 31 August due to severe shrapnel injuries sustained during a Russian drone attack.

Source: NPU in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: A Russian First-Person View drone attacked a police car carrying three police officers in the city of Kupiansk at around 19:30 on Saturday, 31 August.

All of them sustained shrapnel wounds and were taken to hospital. One of them died despite the efforts of doctors.

The NPU reported that Oleksandr, 44, had served in the police for about 20 years. He joined a humanitarian mission in one of the most dangerous districts of Kharkiv Oblast during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

