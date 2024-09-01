All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian police officer killed in Russian drone attack on police car in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 1 September 2024, 08:54
Ukrainian police officer killed in Russian drone attack on police car in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast
The aftermath of a Russian attack on a police car. Stock photo: Ukraine's National Police

Oleksandr Popovych, a captain serving in the National Police of Ukraine (NPU) in Kharkiv Oblast, died in hospital on 31 August due to severe shrapnel injuries sustained during a Russian drone attack.

Source: NPU in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: A Russian First-Person View drone attacked a police car carrying three police officers in the city of Kupiansk at around 19:30 on Saturday, 31 August.

Advertisement:

All of them sustained shrapnel wounds and were taken to hospital. One of them died despite the efforts of doctors.

The NPU reported that Oleksandr, 44, had served in the police for about 20 years. He joined a humanitarian mission in one of the most dangerous districts of Kharkiv Oblast during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv Oblastpolicedrones
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack village in Kharkiv Oblast twice overnight, pregnant woman is among 6 injured
Russian forces kill one and injure one civilian in Kupiansk
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast: two civilians dead, 11 injured
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: