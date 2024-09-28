Police officer being searched under rubble in Kryvyi Rih
Saturday, 28 September 2024, 11:44
The search and rescue operation continues at the scene of the Russian 28 September strike on the police building in Kryvyi Rih.
Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs
Details: According to available information, a police officer may be trapped under the rubble.
This marks the second consecutive day that Ukrainian police have suffered casualties among their ranks.
Background:
- On Saturday, a police officer was killed during a second strike on a hospital in Sumy.
- Three people were killed as a result of a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.
