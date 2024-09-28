Police officer being searched under rubble in Kryvyi Rih

The scene of the Russian 28 September strike on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The search and rescue operation continues at the scene of the Russian 28 September strike on the police building in Kryvyi Rih.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs

Details: According to available information, a police officer may be trapped under the rubble.

This marks the second consecutive day that Ukrainian police have suffered casualties among their ranks.

Background:

On Saturday, a police officer was killed during a second strike on a hospital in Sumy.

Three people were killed as a result of a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.

