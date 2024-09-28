All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Police officer being searched under rubble in Kryvyi Rih

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 September 2024, 11:44
Police officer being searched under rubble in Kryvyi Rih
The scene of the Russian 28 September strike on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The search and rescue operation continues at the scene of the Russian 28 September strike on the police building in Kryvyi Rih.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs 

Details: According to available information, a police officer may be trapped under the rubble.

Advertisement:

This marks the second consecutive day that Ukrainian police have suffered casualties among their ranks.

Background

  • On Saturday, a police officer was killed during a second strike on a hospital in Sumy.
  • Three people were killed as a result of a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kryvyi Rihattackpolice
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Kryvyi Rih
Three bodies retrieved from under rubble of police headquarters in Kryvyi Rih – photos
Russians launch missile attack on National Police headquarters in Kryvyi Rih: five people reported injured
Explosion heard in Kryvyi Rih
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: