Zelenskyy's communications adviser Lytvyn denies pressure on Ukrainska Pravda

Alona Mazurenko, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 15 October 2024, 14:22
Zelenskyy's communications adviser Lytvyn denies pressure on Ukrainska Pravda
Dmytro Lytvyn and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Serhii Leshchenko on Telegram

President Zelenskyy’s communications adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, has claimed that he does not interfere with Ukrainska Pravda's activities and is unaware of any pressure being put on other organisations.

Source: Lytvyn in an interview with Liga.net

Details: Lytvyn claimed he did not pressure the media outlet, because previous Ukrainska Pravda events – held before his appointment as an adviser – had been attended by government spokespeople, and some of the sponsors were state-owned companies. Lytvyn said he could have "prevented this", though he did not explain on what authority he would have done so.

Quote: "There were representatives of ministries and the National Bank [at UP events – ed.]. I also saw that there were advertisers that were state-owned companies. If I had been interested in preventing that, wouldn't I have done something to prevent it? But if you keep explaining that it's not you, you just sound insecure and unconvincing..."

Details: Lytvyn does not consider it necessary to seek explanations for the restrictions on Ukrainska Pravda's work because he says an effective rebuttal is impossible, and no one will believe him if he says he does not call people and prohibit them from having contact with journalists. 

"And if they have, say, a message from me to mayors or advertisers in which I forbid anything, then they should just show it," he said.

Lytvyn also claimed that Ukrainska Pravda has not asked him for a comment in the almost three years he has worked at the President’s Office (although it is worth mentioning that he has only held a responsible position there since September 2024).

Ukrainska Pravda sent an inquiry to the Office about a situation at a press conference and an altercation with journalist Roman Kravets, but it was ignored.

Regarding other claims of pressure from the Office on NGOs, in particular from former Deputy Foreign Minister Lana Zerkal, Lytvyn said he had heard about it, but he had nothing to do with Zerkal's activities.

Background:

  • On 9 October, Ukrainska Pravda reported on systematic pressure from the President’s Office. Government spokespeople are blocked from communicating with Ukrainska Pravda journalists and participating in events, and pressure is being put on businesses to stop advertising with Ukrainska Pravda.
  • Ukrainska Pravda says Lytvyn has banned security forces and officials from talking to Ukrainska Pravda journalists.
  • Zelenskyy appointed Lytvyn as an official communications adviser in early September 2024.

