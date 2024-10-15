Ukraine's foreign minister talks to US State Secretary about energy and coordination of positions

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have held a phone conversation focusing on Ukraine's needs and Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Quote: "I spoke with Antony Blinken to reaffirm the Ukraine-US strategic partnership and coordinate positions ahead of major international events."

Details: Sybiha said he had briefed Blinken on Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy grid, as well as Ukraine’s key military and energy needs.



