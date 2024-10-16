Russia loses 1,450 soldiers and 30 armoured combat vehicles in one day

A Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia, as it has lost 1,450 soldiers killed and wounded, along with 9 tanks, 29 artillery systems and 30 armoured combat vehicles over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 672,850 (+1,450) military personnel;

8,997 (+9) tanks;

17,969 (+30) armoured combat vehicles;

19,459 (+29) artillery systems;

1,231 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

978 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

17,050 (+31) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,620 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

26,732 (+78) vehicles and tankers;

3,441 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

