Russia loses 1,450 soldiers and 30 armoured combat vehicles in one day
Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 08:20
Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia, as it has lost 1,450 soldiers killed and wounded, along with 9 tanks, 29 artillery systems and 30 armoured combat vehicles over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 672,850 (+1,450) military personnel;
- 8,997 (+9) tanks;
- 17,969 (+30) armoured combat vehicles;
- 19,459 (+29) artillery systems;
- 1,231 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 978 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 17,050 (+31) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,620 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 26,732 (+78) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,441 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!