Russia loses 1,450 soldiers and 30 armoured combat vehicles in one day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 16 October 2024, 08:20
A Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia, as it has lost 1,450 soldiers killed and wounded, along with 9 tanks, 29 artillery systems and 30 armoured combat vehicles over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 672,850 (+1,450) military personnel;
  • 8,997 (+9) tanks;
  • 17,969 (+30) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 19,459 (+29) artillery systems;
  • 1,231 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 978 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 17,050 (+31) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,620 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 26,732 (+78) vehicles and tankers;
  • 3,441 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

RussiaCasualties
