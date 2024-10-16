House burns down in Kyiv Oblast due to fall of UAV wreckage

The wreckage of a downed Russian drone has caused a fire to break out, burning down a house in Kyiv Oblast, the State Emergency Service (SES) reports.

Source: SES on Telegram

Quote from the SES: "A house caught fire in Kyiv Oblast because of falling wreckage from an enemy drone. The building has been partially destroyed."

Details: It is reported that the fire was quickly extinguished, and no one was killed or injured.

Updated: Later, the head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, said that the air-raid warning in the oblast lasted more than 12 hours and that "air defence forces are responding".

Quote from Kravchenko: "The enemy targets have been destroyed. There have been no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. There are no casualties among the civilians."

Details: At the same time, he added that as a result of the falling wreckage of the downed Russian targets, a house and a car caught fire in an allotment, and another house and outbuildings were damaged.

"The building was heavily damaged. A car that was nearby also caught fire. Another house, outbuildings and a fence were damaged. Operational groups continue to work on recording and dealing with the consequences of the enemy attack," Kravchenko summed up.

