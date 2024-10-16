All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

NATO Secretary General names conditions for Ukraine-Russia negotiations

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 16 October 2024, 14:08
NATO Secretary General names conditions for Ukraine-Russia negotiations
Mark Rutte. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance's strategy involves providing military assistance to Ukraine, and if at some point, Kyiv begins negotiations with Russia to end the war, it will do so from a position of strength.

Source: Rutte at a briefing with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, as reported by European Pravda

Rutte emphasised that NATO provides military assistance for Ukraine and will not allow Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to achieve his goals in Ukraine. 

Advertisement:

The NATO Secretary General reported that the United States and other countries are providing significant support to Ukraine, and the main task now is to ensure that Ukraine can continue to resist aggression.

"If ever one day Zelenskyy and his team will decide to discuss with Russia how to end this, then he will do this from a position of strength," Rutte added.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Earlier, former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that only Ukraine has the right to decide whether to agree to negotiations with Russia, and the main task of partners is to continue providing support to make Ukraine as strong as possible.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently reiterated in Berlin that he would like to see an end to the war by no later than 2025 and announced that he would present a plan to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to help achieve this.
  • On Wednesday, 16 October, Zelenskyy revealed details of his Victory Plan, which consists of five points and is essentially a "plan to compel Russia to peace".

Support UP or become our patron!

UkraineNATORussia
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
Ukraine
Wreckage of a "projectile" found in Moldova near border with Ukraine – photo
US explains why it is not shooting down missiles over Ukraine as it does over Israel
Digital recruiting to be launched in Ukraine's e-government platform
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: