Zelenskyy hopes Ukraine will be invited to join NATO in coming month

Zelenskyy in the Ukrainian parliament on 16 October. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes Ukraine will receive an invitation to join NATO within the next few months, although full membership is not currently on the table.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda correspondent

Details: Ukrainska Pravda’s correspondent said that after presenting the Victory Plan in the Ukrainian parliament on 16 October, Zelenskyy met with the heads of factions and MP groups. They discussed the Victory Plan, international support, and North Korea's involvement in the war.

Overall, the conversation focused on the key points of the president's speech.

Ukrainska Pravda reported that Zelenskyy said he hopes Ukraine will receive an invitation to join NATO within the next few months, although full membership is not on the table.

Zelenskyy explained several key points of the plan and emphasised that North Korean soldiers are already taking part in battles on the Kursk front. Several thousand North Korean soldiers are also expected to arrive in the near future.

The president asked MPs to advocate for international support and promote his plan.

Zelenskyy said the final version will be presented at a second Peace Summit slated for the end of November. He hopes that on this basis, the world will be able to force Russia into real negotiations with Ukraine.

Background:

On 16 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his Victory Plan, consisting of five points and three secret appendices, to the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament). He said the implementation of the Peace Plan depends on Ukraine's partners, not on Russia.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine and its partners must work together to change the circumstances so that the war ends and Russia is "forced into peace".

