US to provide Ukraine with US$425m military aid package

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 16 October 2024, 20:39
Joe Biden. Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has announced a new military aid package worth US$425 million during a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, 16 October.

Source: White House, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The White House noted that the new US military aid package contains additional air defence equipment, air-to-ground munitions, armoured vehicles and "critical munitions to meet Ukraine’s urgent needs".

In addition, the United States intends to provide Ukraine with additional weapons in the "coming months", particularly "hundreds of air defence interceptors", "dozens" of tactical air defence systems, additional artillery systems, "significant quantities of ammunition, hundreds of armoured personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, and thousands of additional armoured vehicles, all of which will help to equip Ukraine’s armed forces".

It is also noted that Zelenskyy briefed Biden "on his plan to achieve victory over Russia", and the two leaders instructed their teams to continue consultations on further steps.

The Ukrainian president, in turn, thanked Biden, both parties in Congress and the American people for the announced defence package.

Zelenskyy noted that during his conversation with the US president, he suggested exploring the potential for joint weapons production and emphasised the need for further training for the Ukrainian military.

Background

Support UP or become our patron!

USAaid for Ukraine
