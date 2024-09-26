Zelenskyy meets with Biden at White House

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Source: European Pravda, citing Voice of America

Details: Ukraine's president is to present his Victory Plan to the American head of state.

Meanwhile, amid Zelenskyy's visit to the US, Biden announced a sharp increase in security assistance for Ukraine, promising to allocate almost USD 8 billion for weapons in the coming months, including Patriot and JSOW aerial bombs.

Furthermore, the US said on Wednesday that it would provide Ukraine with a new package of military support totalling USD 375 million.

The US Treasury Department announced sanctions against several Russian virtual currency exchanges.

