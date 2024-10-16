Russians carry out 46 attacks on Kurakhove front – Ukraine's General Staff

There have been 112 combat clashes recorded at the front line since the beginning of the day, 46 of which have occurred on the Kurakhove front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 16 October

Quote: "Since the start of the day, 112 combat clashes have occurred, the enemy has launched a missile strike with one missile, 49 airstrikes, dropped 50 guided aerial bombs, used 655 kamikaze drones for strikes, and attacked our troops' and settlements' positions with various types of weapons."

Details: Throughout the day, the Russian forces carried out four attacks near Starytsia on the Kharkiv front. Ukraine’s forces successfully repulsed all hostile actions.

On the Kupiansk front, 18 Russian attacks were reported near Kucherivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova and Vyshneve, nine of which are ongoing.

The Russian forces attacked on the Lyman front seventeen times, attempting to push towards the settlements of Hrekivka, Nevske, Terny and Torske.

Three combat clashes have taken place on the Kramatorsk front. The Russian forces have shown action in the vicinity of Stupochky.

During the day, the Russian forces attacked Ukrainian soldiers' positions near Toretsk.

Battles on the Pokrovsk front began early in the day near the localities of Promin, Krutyi Yar and Selydove. The Russians’ offensive and assault activities were repelled nine times.

On the Kurakhove front, Russian forces have carried out 46 attacks. They were particularly active at Tsukuryne, Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka and near Vodiane.

On the Vremivka front, Ukrainian troops repulsed three Russian attacks in the area of the Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka and near Zolota Nyva.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian offensive at Mala Tokmachka.

On the Prydniprovske front, units of Ukrainian troops successfully repelled six assaults by Russian troops on their positions.

