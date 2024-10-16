All Sections
Russians attack Ukrainian defence forces' positions on Kurakhove front 40 times

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 16 October 2024, 08:57
Russians attack Ukrainian defence forces' positions on Kurakhove front 40 times
Stock photo: Getty Images

A total of 171 combat clashes have occurred over the past day, including 40 on the Kurakhove front and 26 on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 16 October

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted 11 assaults near the settlements of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

On the Kupiansk front, 28 Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Kucherivka, Novoosynove, Hrushivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Kruhliakivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka and Vyshneve.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched 16 attacks.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked areas near the settlements of Kalynivka, Stupochky and Predtechyne three times.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted nine attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Dachne and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 26 Russian assault and offensive actions toward the settlements of Novotroitske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Krasnyi Yar and Krutyi Yar. The highest concentration of Russian attacks was near the city of Selydove.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 40 Russian attacks, with the Russians most actively trying to advance near the settlements of Novodmytrivka and Heorhiivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians launched two assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Rozdolne and Bohoiavlenka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked toward the village of Mala Tokmachka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians tried to push Ukraine’s defence forces out of their positions five times.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation to attack Ukrainian settlements.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing.

General Staff
