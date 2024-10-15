Almost 200 combat clashes occur on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff

A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 198 combat clashes have occurred over the past day, mainly on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 15 October

Details: On the Kharkiv front, two Russian attacks occurred near the village of Tykhe.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched 26 attacks.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 37 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novoliubivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske and Zarichne. The Russians directed their main efforts toward the village of Nevske, conducting an additional eight attacks there.

On the Siversk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled three Russian assaults near the village of Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences four times near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Dyliivka.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted three attacks near the village of Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian fighters repelled 40 Russian assaults of varying intensity near the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Selydove, Hrodivka, Novotroitske and Novopavlivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 50 Russian attacks near the areas of Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Zoriane, Kurakhivka, Tsukuryne, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Heorhiivka and Vodiane. The Russians were most active near Heorhiivka, Novodmytrivka and Antonivka.

On the Vremivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled three Russian attacks near the village of Bohoiavlenka.

On the Orikhiv front, two combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

In Kursk Oblast, the Russian aircraft conducted 12 airstrikes, dropping 16 guided aerial bombs on Russian territory over the past day.

