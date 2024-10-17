All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 17 October 2024, 04:02
Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defence systems have been responding in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast during a Russian drone attack on the night of 16-17 October.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "Air defence is responding in Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

Advertisement:

Details: The Air Force reported that an attack drone was heading toward Kyiv.

The Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed that air defence was responding in the oblast at around 04:00.

Background: On the evening of 16 October, Russian forces launched several groups of attack drones toward Ukraine. An air-raid warning was issued in most oblasts.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

KyivShahed droneair defence
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
Kyiv
Rally in support of missing and captured soldiers held in Kyiv – video
All UAVs attacking Kyiv shot down
Ukrainian air defences destroy all drones launched by Russia on Kyiv overnight, combat efforts continue in Kyiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: