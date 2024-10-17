Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defence systems have been responding in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast during a Russian drone attack on the night of 16-17 October.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "Air defence is responding in Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

Details: The Air Force reported that an attack drone was heading toward Kyiv.

The Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed that air defence was responding in the oblast at around 04:00.

Background: On the evening of 16 October, Russian forces launched several groups of attack drones toward Ukraine. An air-raid warning was issued in most oblasts.

