Russia loses another 1,420 soldiers and 51 artillery systems in in one day

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 17 October 2024, 08:14
Stock photo: Getty Images

In its war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia has lost over 674,000 soldiers killed and wounded, over 19,500 artillery systems and 9,014 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 674,270 (+1,420) military personnel;
  • 9,014 (+17) tanks;
  • 18,002 (+33) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 19,510 (+51) artillery systems;
  • 1,232 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 978 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 17,104 (+54) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,620 (+8) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 26,815 (+83) vehicles and tankers;
  • 3,446 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

