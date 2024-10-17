Russia loses another 1,420 soldiers and 51 artillery systems in in one day
Thursday, 17 October 2024, 08:14
In its war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia has lost over 674,000 soldiers killed and wounded, over 19,500 artillery systems and 9,014 tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 674,270 (+1,420) military personnel;
- 9,014 (+17) tanks;
- 18,002 (+33) armoured combat vehicles;
- 19,510 (+51) artillery systems;
- 1,232 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 978 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 17,104 (+54) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,620 (+8) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 26,815 (+83) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,446 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
