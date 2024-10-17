Russia loses another 1,420 soldiers and 51 artillery systems in in one day

In its war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia has lost over 674,000 soldiers killed and wounded, over 19,500 artillery systems and 9,014 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 674,270 (+1,420) military personnel;

9,014 (+17) tanks;

18,002 (+33) armoured combat vehicles;

19,510 (+51) artillery systems;

1,232 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

978 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

17,104 (+54) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,620 (+8) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

26,815 (+83) vehicles and tankers;

3,446 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

