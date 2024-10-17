Russians launch 52 attacks on Kurakhove front

A total of 163 combat clashes have occurred over the past day in Ukraine, including 52 on the Kurakhove front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 17 October

Details: On the Kharkiv front, four combat clashes occurred near Starytsia.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted 18 attacks. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled assaults near the settlements of Kucherivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova and Vyshneve.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 17 assaults near the settlements of Nevske, Makiivka, Torske and Dibrova.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Stupochky and Chasiv Yar three times.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted one attack near the city of Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 15 Russian attacks near the settlements of Promin, Krutyi Yar and Selydove. The Russians were most active near Selydove.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 52 Russian attacks near the settlements of Tsukuryne, Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka and Vodiane.

On the Vremivka front, the Russian launched four attacks toward the settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka and Zolota Nyva.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted one assault on Ukraine’s defence forces' positions near the village of Mala Tokmachka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted six unsuccessful assaults.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv Oblast, the Russians are maintaining their military presence.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. According to the data available, the Russians launched 21 airstrikes on Kursk Oblast, dropping 32 guided bombs.

