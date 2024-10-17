Zelenskyy confirms his first conversation with Fico in Brussels and comments on his statements

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shared that he had his first conversation with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on the sidelines of the European Council meeting in Brussels.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked to comment on Fico's remark that Ukraine's invitation to NATO "would not come for free" and whether he had spoken with the Slovak delegation, Zelenskyy confirmed that he spoke with Robert Fico on Thursday, noting that the details of their discussion would remain "between them".

Quote: "I said a lot of things to Fico today. I think that we have to hold relationships between our countries. His country is not at war, God bless. I wish his people peace, not seeing what Putin really can bring to your country. It’s great that he doesn’t feel it; it’s good for his people. But he has to support us; otherwise, he will understand it very well. Because Putin will never stop if we do not stop him," Zelenskyy said.

Background: Earlier this week, the Slovak Prime Minister expressed the view that the war in Ukraine would end soon and suggested that a Munich Agreement for Ukraine, similar to what happened to Czechoslovakia in 1938, is being prepared.

