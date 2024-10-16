All Sections
Slovak PM says Ukraine faces deal similar to 1938 Munich Agreement and will lose territories

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 16 October 2024, 18:29
Robert Fico. Stock photo: Getty Images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico believes that Ukraine is facing a deal similar to the 1938 Munich Agreement, which will result in the country losing its territories and becoming a victim of the great powers.

Source: Fico at a meeting of the Slovak Parliament's European Affairs Committee; Slovak news outlet Aktuality; European Pravda

Details: The Slovak Prime Minister expressed disbelief in the polls and noted that Donald Trump would reclaim the presidency in the United States. The Republican candidate has consistently claimed that if re-elected, he could resolve the Russo-Ukrainian war within 24 hours.

"Ukraine and the United States will negotiate peace with Russia. I fear that Ukraine will end up a victim, just as we did with the Munich Agreement. That's what I think," Fico said.

The Munich Agreement, signed in 1938 by France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany, forced Czechoslovakia – excluded from the negotiations – to cede significant territories to Nazi Germany. Fico asserts that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should brace for a similar outcome.

"It's going to be very painful, and I wonder what was the point of killing 100,000 people on both sides," he said.

Fico believes that Ukraine will have to give up part of its territory. "Do you really think the Russians will support a peace agreement and give up Crimea and Luhansk?" he told committee members.

"It's likely that Ukraine will become a victim of the great powers; it probably will. I am very sorry, but so far they are mocking Ukraine; they are fighting to the last Ukrainian soldier," the Slovak prime minister went on.

According to Fico, his SMER party has consistently acknowledged Russia's violations of international law, yet he emphasised that "reality is reality".

Background:

  • Fico also believes that the war in Ukraine will end soon.
  • The Slovak prime minister also indicated that he would like to restore normal relations with Russia after the end of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

