Russian forces strike Sumy Oblast 81 times, injuring a local resident

Over the course of Thursday, 17 October, Russian troops struck the border areas of Sumy Oblast 81 times, leaving a local man injured.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "During the day, the Russians carried out 81 strikes on border areas and settlements in Sumy Oblast. A total of 146 explosions were recorded. The following hromadas were attacked: Stepanivka, Mykolaivka, Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Shalyhine, Esman, Svesa, Druzhba and Seredyna-Buda." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Details: The hromada of Bilopillia was attacked by FPV drones and mortars. As a result, a local resident was injured.

