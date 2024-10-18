All Sections
Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 18 October 2024, 08:57
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 135 loitering munitions on the night of 17-18 October. Ukrainian air defence units have shot down 80 drones, 44 others disappeared from radar, two entered Belarus and about ten UAVs are still in Ukrainian airspace. Combat operations continue.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "The Air Force’s air surveillance troops have detected and tracked 135 enemy drones as of 08:30.

The aerial attack is being repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's Air Force and [other branches of the country’s] defence forces."

Details: Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 80 Russian UAVs in Odesa, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Kharkiv, Kherson, Volyn, and Vinnytsia oblasts.

The Ukrainian Air Force notes that 44 other Russian drones have disappeared from radar, two crossed into Belarus, and up to 10 UAVs are still in the airspace of the centre of Ukraine.

Combat operations continue.

Background: The Russians launched attack drones on Ukraine during the evening of 17 October.

