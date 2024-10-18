All Sections
Anastasia ProtzFriday, 18 October 2024, 09:34
One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
One person has been killed in Kurakhivka and two have been injured in Kurakhove and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

One civilian was killed and two others injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast on 17 October.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Filashkin: "Russia is killing civilians. The Russians killed a resident of Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast on 17 October. Another two people have been injured in the oblast over the past 24 hours."

Details: Filashkin emphasised that these figures are not complete, as they do not include those killed and injured by Russia in the temporarily occupied cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Background: The DeepState analytical project reported that the Russians had advanced in the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast.

Donetsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
