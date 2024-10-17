Russian FPV drone explodes near car of Chasiv Yar mayor during evacuation – video

A Russian FPV drone tried to hit a white Mitsubishi L200, in which Serhii Chaus, Head of Chasiv Yar City Military Administration, was evacuating an injured elderly man from one of the city's micro-districts. The munition fell and exploded behind the car.

Source: Serhii Chaus in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda; the mayor's video on Facebook

Details: The incident occurred on 16 October after the mayor had already left Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, in the neighbouring village of Mykolaivka.

Chaus, his employee, and the injured man were in the Mitsubishi L200 at the time of the strike. Fortunately, there were no injuries; only the car was damaged.

Quote from Serhii Chaus: "Yesterday, we were taking an injured man, 85, out of the Shevchenkivskyi [microdistrict in Chasiv Yar]. Our car was moving, and apparently, they [the Russians] had spotted us when we were entering the city. On the way out, in Mykolaivka, they tried to hit us. The EW system played the main role here; the drone planted this thing, and it exploded behind the car. The shrapnel cut the wheels and the back of the car, and we were driving with flat tyres. I don't know if they were hunting me or just attacked a car."

