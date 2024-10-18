All Sections
Russians advance in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 18 October 2024, 08:55
Russians advance in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
The Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

The DeepState analytical project has reported that the Russians have advanced in settlements of Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: The Russians have advanced in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne. 

Tsukuryne and Maksymilianivka are located near the city of Kurakhove, which is currently one of the most active fronts on the battlefield.

 

