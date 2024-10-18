Russians advance in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Friday, 18 October 2024, 08:55
The DeepState analytical project has reported that the Russians have advanced in settlements of Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DeepState
Tsukuryne and Maksymilianivka are located near the city of Kurakhove, which is currently one of the most active fronts on the battlefield.
