Russians advance in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

The Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

The DeepState analytical project has reported that the Russians have advanced in settlements of Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Tsukuryne and Maksymilianivka are located near the city of Kurakhove, which is currently one of the most active fronts on the battlefield.

