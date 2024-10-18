All Sections
Zelenskyy uncertain about US support for Ukraine after elections

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzFriday, 18 October 2024, 11:47
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the outcome of the US presidential election next month will be crucial for Ukraine's future and its NATO ambitions, while Washington's future stance remains uncertain.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

Vice President and Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris stated that she would consider Ukraine's NATO membership in the future, while former President and Republican Party candidate Donald Trump criticised US military assistance to Kyiv and claimed he would resolve the war if elected president.

As a result, President Zelenskyy acknowledged that the prospect of continued US support remains uncertain. 

"I don’t know what the offer will be to us after the [US] election," Zelenskyy said. 

He noted, "We can see three different ways forward". One of these is continued support, but with allies who still "afraid of some risks". 

Depending on who wins the race for the White House, "we see [two] other ways," Zelenskyy said. 

"Will it be more positive? Or less positive? Honestly, I don’t know. And this is very sensitive for our people," Ukraine’s president added.

Background:

  • In the lead-up to the US presidential election, Donald Trump once again mentioned the "almost completely destroyed" Ukrainian cities and placed the blame for Russia's invasion on both Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden.
  • Ukraine would like to receive an invitation for NATO membership before Joe Biden leaves the White House, stated Ukraine’s ambassador to the Alliance, Nataliia Galibarenko.
  • In the White House, while commenting on President Zelenskyy's Victory Plan on 17 October, officials stated that there is no consensus within NATO regarding Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.

