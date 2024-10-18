Senior US official on Ukraine's accession to NATO: There is work to do to get from here to there

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said that Ukraine's membership in NATO requires appropriate reforms and fulfilment of security conditions.

Details: The White House adviser reaffirmed the US position, as declared during the NATO summit in Washington, stating that Ukraine’s future firmly lies within the Alliance.

"There is work to do to get from here to there, including reforms and security conditions being met. So, the question is, how do you build a bridge from where we are now to Ukraine’s eventual membership in NATO?," he said.

According to Sullivan, the answer to this question was reflected in the outcome of the Washington summit, which included "the institutionalisation of the security support apparatus for Ukraine".

He further noted that US President Joe Biden is working to ensure that support for Ukraine is a long-term commitment.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's Victory Plan, which consists of five points. The first point calls for Kyiv to be invited to join the Alliance immediately.

Commenting on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan, the White House stated that there is no consensus in NATO on Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.

