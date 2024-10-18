All Sections
Senior US official on Ukraine's accession to NATO: There is work to do to get from here to there

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 18 October 2024, 12:01
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Stock photo: Getty Images

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said that Ukraine's membership in NATO requires appropriate reforms and fulfilment of security conditions.

Source: Sullivan speaking to the press on board the US presidential aircraft Air Force One, as reported by European Pravda, citing Voice of America; The White House

Details: The White House adviser reaffirmed the US position, as declared during the NATO summit in Washington, stating that Ukraine’s future firmly lies within the Alliance.

"There is work to do to get from here to there, including reforms and security conditions being met. So, the question is, how do you build a bridge from where we are now to Ukraine’s eventual membership in NATO?," he said. 

According to Sullivan, the answer to this question was reflected in the outcome of the Washington summit, which included "the institutionalisation of the security support apparatus for Ukraine".

He further noted that US President Joe Biden is working to ensure that support for Ukraine is a long-term commitment.

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's Victory Plan, which consists of five points. The first point calls for Kyiv to be invited to join the Alliance immediately.
  • Commenting on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan, the White House stated that there is no consensus in NATO on Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.

Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Minister: No NATO allies opposed Kyiv's invitation to join
Lowering conscription age in Ukraine: defence minister comments on rumours about US pressure
Orbán's Eurogroup leader shows handshake with Zelenskyy
