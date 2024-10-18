All Sections
Xi Jinping to visit Russia and participate in BRICS summit

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 18 October 2024, 12:10
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Photo: Getty Images

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit the Russian city of Kazan to participate in the BRICS leaders' summit on 22-24 October.

Source: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Máo Ning, reported by Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "Xi Jinping will have an in-depth exchange of views with the BRICS leaders on the current international situation, practical cooperation within the organisation, the development of BRICS mechanisms and important issues of common interest."

Details: Máo Ning said that China is ready to develop cooperation with all BRICS countries to strengthen the Global South and jointly promote peace and stability in the world.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Chinese leader is likely to hold a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts, including the ruler of the host country, Vladimir Putin.

Background:

  • In a speech to the European Council on 17 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was receiving "signals that China is still helping Russia to drag out the war". "We have clear intelligence data," Zelenskyy added.
  • At a press conference following the Peace Summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine has never called China an enemy but would like it to be a friend.
  • Zelenskyy believes that if China takes a strong stance, it will be able to force Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine.
  • In late July, the Ukrainian president noted that he had received a clear signal from China of its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

ChinaRussia
China
