All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 17 October 2024, 13:01
Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Screenshot from Zelenskyy’s speech at a meeting of the European Council

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented Ukraine's Victory Plan during a speech at a meeting of the European Council on Thursday, 17 October.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy's speech

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that European unity is also a weapon that ensures security not only for Ukraine but for all European nations.

Advertisement:

He emphasised the need to hold a second Peace Summit to bring an end to the war and announced a Framework Formula for Peace, which covers all aspects of restoring peace.

"We've already held four meetings on the points of the Peace Formula. The fifth one is taking place in France today. I am grateful to France for hosting it. We will develop a full-fledged document based on the Peace Formula in November and share it with everyone, including the Russians, at the Peace Summit," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that the Victory Plan could prepare Russia for "real diplomacy" and force it to a "just peace".

Advertisement:

He urged the summit attendees to contribute to its implementation.

"If we start now and follow the Victory Plan, we will be able to end this war no later than next year," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president stressed that the plan aims to strengthen not only Ukraine but the entire Euro-Atlantic community.

"Russia will seek diplomacy only when it sees that it cannot achieve anything by force. We must create the right conditions to end this war," he stressed.

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine is prepared to put the Victory Plan on the table of European leaders and counts on their support.

"Ukraine is ready for real diplomacy. But for this, we must be strong. Ceasefires imposed by force instead of just peace have never ensured security. No one is happy when war comes back," he concluded.

The president also presented each point of the Victory Plan separately.

Background: Ukrainska Pravda reported that the Victory Plan consists of five points. You can read more about each of them in a dedicated article.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyEU
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy hopes for political agreement from EU leaders on €35 billion loan
Zelenskyy arrives at EU summit
Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: