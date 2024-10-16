All Sections
North Korea supplies Russia with both weapons and workers for factories, Zelenskyy says

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 16 October 2024, 12:47
Zelenskyy addresses the parliament on 16 October. Screenshot: video on Zelenskyy's Facebook

North Korea is supplying Russia not only with weapons but also with people to work in Russian factories.

Source: Zelenskyy's address to the parliament on 16 October

Quote: "In the coalition of criminals alongside Putin, North Korea is already involved, specifically the Kim family, which enslaves over 20 million people in North Korea. Our intelligence has observed not only the transfer of weapons from North Korea to Russia but also the transfer of individuals. These individuals are workers sent to Russian factories to replace those killed in the war, as well as personnel for the Russian army."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that this marks the involvement of a second state in the war against Ukraine on Russia's side.

"Everyone sees the Iranian regime's support for Putin, as well as China's cooperation with Russia. Despite their statements, Beijing has refrained from taking any serious, effective steps to stop Putin, halt aggression, and address Russia's violations of the UN Charter," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

  • North Korea has de facto entered the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on 14 October after receiving intelligence reports.
  • On 8 October, South Korea's Ministry of Defence stated that North Korea is likely to send some of its regular armed forces to the battlefield in Ukraine in support of Russia.
  • On 13 October, Zelenskyy stated that North Korea is supplying not only weapons to Russia but also personnel to its military forces. He urged Ukraine's partners to increase their support.

