Ukraine increases range of missiles: no place in Russia will remain safe – Ukrainian PM

Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, has said that one of the key tasks of Ukraine's defence industry is to increase the range of Ukrainian weapons so that no place in the European part of Russia remains safe from attacks by Ukrainian drones and missiles.

Source: PM Denys Shmyhal at the Defence Industries Forum

Quote: "Among the strategic tasks is to increase the long-range capability of Ukrainian weapons so that there is not a single safe place in the European part of Russia where the ‘wreckage’ of our drones and missiles couldn't arrive."

Details: Shmyhal noted that Ukraine is currently producing "so many different weapons that in 2022 would seem impossible". He recalled that in 2023, weapons production tripled, and in the first 8 months of 2024, production doubled again.

Quote: "Our goal is to build one of the most modern defence industrial bases. The President of Ukraine has clearly outlined our strategic task: democracy must be better armed than tyranny."

Details: The Prime Minister also noted that Ukraine has reliable support from its partners.

Shmyhal said that defence companies from around the world are already entering the Ukrainian market, building production facilities, and planning investments and partnerships with Ukrainian arms manufacturers.

He noted that the government has allocated UAH 300 billion (US$7 billion) more in the draft state budget for the purchase of weapons and military equipment next year.

Background:

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov announced that information about a large missile programme will be presented by the end of this year or early next year.

On 1 October, during a government meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine would produce 1.5 million drones by the end of the year.

