Ukraine to produce total of 1.5 million drones by 2025 – PM Shmyhal
Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 15:21
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has noted that by the end of the year, Ukraine will produce a total of 1.5 million drones.
Source: Shmyhal at a government meeting
Details: Shmyhal said that Ukraine was working with partner nations every day to increase arms supplies and strengthen the development of its own defence industry.
"We will produce a total of 1.5 million drones by the end of the year," he said.
He added that weapons production in Ukraine tripled in 2023.
Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian manufacturers had already contracted one million drones in 2024, and this figure will grow.
