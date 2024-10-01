All Sections
Ukraine to produce total of 1.5 million drones by 2025 – PM Shmyhal

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 1 October 2024, 15:21
Ukraine to produce total of 1.5 million drones by 2025 – PM Shmyhal
stock photo: getty images

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has noted that by the end of the year, Ukraine will produce a total of 1.5 million drones.

Source: Shmyhal at a government meeting

Details: Shmyhal said that Ukraine was working with partner nations every day to increase arms supplies and strengthen the development of its own defence industry.

"We will produce a total of 1.5 million drones by the end of the year," he said.

He added that weapons production in Ukraine tripled in 2023.

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian manufacturers had already contracted one million drones in 2024, and this figure will grow.

