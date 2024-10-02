All Sections
You will hear about Ukraine's big missile programme next year, or by the end of this year – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 2 October 2024, 10:58
Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov. Photo: Facebook

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has announced that information about a large missile programme will be presented by the end of this year or early next year.

Source: Interfax citing Umierov's remarks at the second International Defence Industries Forum (DFNC2)

Quote from Umierov: "As you know, we have recently focused on missile and drone programmes. Next year, or by the end of the year, you will hear a lot about the fact that there will be a big missile programme."

Details: Umierov said that Ukraine has already started working on Ukrainian ballistic missiles. 

Earlier, Umierov said that Ukraine had developed a missile programme, and that it was quite powerful.

He said the Ukrainian side has shared this with partners who "so far have already given us verbal agreement that they will finance this, and in the near future we will receive a final written response from our partners."

Background: 

  • At the end of September, Umierov announced the expansion of the missile programme during the national joint 24/7 newscast. "We are doing everything to bring our missile programme closer to the drone programme that we have in our country," he said.
  • On 23 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Ukraine's programme to produce its own missiles in an evening address. Zelensky stressed that Ukraine should eventually attain maximum independence in self-defence.
  • On the same day, the president said that he had held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where, among other things, they had discussed Ukraine's missile programme.

