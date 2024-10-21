All Sections
Russian ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih results in three people injured, infrastructure damaged

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO, Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 21 October 2024, 01:27
Kryvyi Rih on the map. Photo: DeepState map

A ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on Sunday evening has damaged civilian infrastructure and injured three people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council

Details: At 23:30, Lysak reported a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

"There is damage to civilian infrastructure. We are checkng the details," he wrote.

Vilkul specified that the Russians had used ballistic missiles and warned of the possibility of repeat attacks.

Later, Lysak said that a man had been injured in the strike on Kryvyi Rih and was receiving medical assistance.

Vilkul added that the strike caused "a lot of damage to houses and business facilities". All rescue, medical and utility services are working at the scene.

Updated: Vilkul said that the number of casualties in Kryvyi Rih has increased to three. Two of them were taken to hospital. Their condition is moderate and their lives are out of danger.

He said that a civilian infrastructure facility and a very densely built-up area of multi-storey buildings were damaged. There is a lot of damage to residential buildings and businesses.

All rescue, medical and utility services are working at the scene.

The headquarters for assisting people is being set up in front of the Central Community Arts Centre at 19 Roman Shukhevych St. Building materials are already being shipped from the material reserve.

Background: On Saturday evening, Russian troops launched ballistic missiles on Kryvyi Rih. A total of 17 people were injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

