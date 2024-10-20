Number of casualties from Russian ballistic missile attack in Kryvyi Rih increases

The number of people injured in the attack by two ballistic missiles on the city of Kryvyi Rih on the night of 18-19 October has increased to 17, of whom eight are in hospital in a moderate condition.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, on Telegram

Details: Fifteen houses, three educational institutions, three administrative buildings (district executive committee, the Social Security Administration, and the Pension Fund), seven business facilities, a hotel, three fire engines and 20 cars were damaged. All these are completely peaceful civilian facilities.

All operational, medical and utility services were immediately deployed to the site. Work on dealing with the aftermath of the attack is ongoing, and the utility workers will also help repair broken windows for those who need assistance, especially the elderly and people with disabilities.

All services, hospitals, social institutions and public transport in Kryvyi Rih are operating.

Background: On Saturday evening, Russian troops launched ballistic missiles on Kryvyi Rih.

