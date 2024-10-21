All Sections
Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih: number of casualties rises to 4, child among injured, hotel damaged – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 21 October 2024, 08:13
Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih: number of casualties rises to 4, child among injured, hotel damaged – photo
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The number of people injured in Kryvyi Rih due to a Russian ballistic missile strike on Sunday evening has risen to four, including a 12-year-old girl.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Four people have been injured in a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. A 12-year-old girl was injured. Fortunately, her condition is fair. She will be treated at home."

Details: Lysak said that the casualties included a 22-year-old man and women aged 36 and 63. All were provided with the necessary medical assistance.

 

A hotel, five high-rise buildings, a cultural facility, a bank, two shops and 14 cars were also damaged.

 

Lysak said that the Russians shelled Nikopol district with heavy artillery at night, hitting the town of Marhanets; people are safe.

Background: Earlier it was reported that the ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on Sunday evening damaged civilian infrastructure and injured three people.

