Russians launch two ballistic missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO, Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 20 October 2024, 00:41
A sign at the entrance to Kryvyi Rih. Stock photo: wikimapia

Russian troops launched ballistic missile strikes on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on the evening of Saturday, 19 October.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council; Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Details: At 22:41, the Air Force reported a ballistic missile heading in the direction of Kryvyi Rih. At 23:10, they reported another high-speed target heading for Kryvyi Rih.

At 23:13, Vilkul announced that there had been two strikes on the city.

Quote from Vilkul: "The second ballistic missile strike in the last half hour. Do not film or post anything on the internet."

Updated: After midnight, Vilkul said that an emergency rescue operation was underway. All utility, operational and medical services are working at the scene.

A headquarters for assisting people is being set up in the Dovhynets Executive Committee at 11 Dniprovske Highway, and building materials are being taken there.

The nearest invincibility centre [a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.] is located at school no. 109 at 83 Yaroslav Mudryi Street.

16:17
