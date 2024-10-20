Russians launch two ballistic missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih
Russian troops launched ballistic missile strikes on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on the evening of Saturday, 19 October.
Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council; Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram
Details: At 22:41, the Air Force reported a ballistic missile heading in the direction of Kryvyi Rih. At 23:10, they reported another high-speed target heading for Kryvyi Rih.
At 23:13, Vilkul announced that there had been two strikes on the city.
Quote from Vilkul: "The second ballistic missile strike in the last half hour. Do not film or post anything on the internet."
Updated: After midnight, Vilkul said that an emergency rescue operation was underway. All utility, operational and medical services are working at the scene.
A headquarters for assisting people is being set up in the Dovhynets Executive Committee at 11 Dniprovske Highway, and building materials are being taken there.
The nearest invincibility centre [a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.] is located at school no. 109 at 83 Yaroslav Mudryi Street.
