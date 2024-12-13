Former Ukrainian prosecutor general to be appointed ambassador to Netherlands

Andrii Kostin, Ukraine's former prosecutor general, will most likely be appointed ambassador to the Netherlands.

Source: Ukrainian news agency Suspilne with reference to a source in Zelenskyy’s team; Ukrainska Pravda source in law enforcement

Details: Suspilne provided no further details. Ukrainska Pravda’s source has confirmed that a document appointing Kostin as ambassador is being prepared.

"Regarding the position of prosecutor general, the decision on Kostin's successor has not yet been made, but it is being prepared," Suspilne’s source added.

On 29 October, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) supported the resignation of Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin.

Kostin announced his resignation after a National Security and Defence Council meeting on 22 October, following a series of exposés of prosecutors who had obtained benefits and disability status to which they were not entitled.

Sources have told Ukrainska Pravda that the Office of the President has not yet decided on Kostin's successor (they are looking for a "clean" candidate), so his first deputy, Oleksii Khomenko, will be the acting prosecutor general in the meantime.

Looking back over his tenure, Kostin concluded that as prosecutor general, he had dedicated himself to the comprehensive transformation of the criminal justice system in the context of a full-scale war.

Andrii Kostin was appointed as prosecutor general by presidential decree on 28 July 2022.

