Former Ukrainian prosecutor general to be appointed ambassador to Netherlands
Friday, 13 December 2024, 19:03
Andrii Kostin, Ukraine's former prosecutor general, will most likely be appointed ambassador to the Netherlands.
Source: Ukrainian news agency Suspilne with reference to a source in Zelenskyy’s team; Ukrainska Pravda source in law enforcement
Details: Suspilne provided no further details. Ukrainska Pravda’s source has confirmed that a document appointing Kostin as ambassador is being prepared.
Advertisement:
"Regarding the position of prosecutor general, the decision on Kostin's successor has not yet been made, but it is being prepared," Suspilne’s source added.
Background:
- On 29 October, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) supported the resignation of Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin.
- Kostin announced his resignation after a National Security and Defence Council meeting on 22 October, following a series of exposés of prosecutors who had obtained benefits and disability status to which they were not entitled.
- Sources have told Ukrainska Pravda that the Office of the President has not yet decided on Kostin's successor (they are looking for a "clean" candidate), so his first deputy, Oleksii Khomenko, will be the acting prosecutor general in the meantime.
- Looking back over his tenure, Kostin concluded that as prosecutor general, he had dedicated himself to the comprehensive transformation of the criminal justice system in the context of a full-scale war.
- Andrii Kostin was appointed as prosecutor general by presidential decree on 28 July 2022.
Support UP or become our patron!