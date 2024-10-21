The Russians have tracked down and detained 18 North Korean servicemen who attempted to escape from the positions of the Russian Armed Forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. These soldiers may be used in assault operations against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Ukrainian security services

Details: The sources noted that about 40 military instructors from North Korea, along with 50 Russian soldiers, were at their positions in the forest near Kolyachek in the Khomutovka district of Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

It has been established that the North Koreans were training the Russian Armed Forces in the use of inflated balloons for military purposes. In return, Russian soldiers taught the DPRK representatives how to conduct modern infantry combat using their experience of the war against Ukraine.

The sources said that after completing the training course, the North Korean military personnel were left in the forest for several days without food and without any instructions on further plans and intentions. On 14 October, some North Koreans decided to leave their positions without permission in order to search for the command of the Russian Armed Forces.

Two days later, on 16 October, they were tracked down and detained by the Russians in the Komarichi district of Bryansk Oblast. The distance from the place of escape was about 60 kilometres.

Advertisement:

Reportedly, all 40 DPRK servicemen stationed in the Khomutovka district of Kursk Oblast have been redeployed to the Lgov district of Kursk Oblast to participate in assault operations there.

Background: It became known on 15 October that the Russians had assembled a "special Buryat battalion" made up of citizens recruited from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, but 18 North Korean personnel had already escaped from positions on the border of Russia's Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. Ukrainska Pravda sources noted that this incident had occurred seven kilometres from the state border with Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!