The Russians have assembled a "special Buryat battalion" made up of citizens recruited from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, but 18 North Korean personnel have already escaped from positions on the border of Russia's Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Ukraine’s special services

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda, the desertions took place 7 km from the state border with Ukraine.

A UP source in special services said the reasons for the North Koreans' desertion were unknown, and the Russian forces have begun looking for them, while attempting to conceal this information from the higher command.

Reports had previously circulated concerning the formation of a "special Buryat battalion" staffed by North Koreans in the Russian army.

The number of personnel in the unit is estimated at up to 3,000.

The battalion is likely to be involved in combat activities around the settlements of Sudzha and Kursk.

