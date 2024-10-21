All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Wife of late Russian opposition leader says she would run for president if she returns to Russia after Putin

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 21 October 2024, 10:54
Wife of late Russian opposition leader says she would run for president if she returns to Russia after Putin
Yulia Navalnaya. Stock photo: Getty Images

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has said in an interview with the BBC that if she goes back to Russia, she would run for president, although this is impossible as long as Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is in power.

Source: Navalnaya in an interview with BBC News Russian

Quote from Navalnaya: "My goal is to bring about changes in the country and to make them possible. If I return to Russia, I will run for the presidency."

Advertisement:

Details: She said that going back to Moscow is "unfortunately impossible" while Russian leader Vladimir Putin is in power.

Navalnaya mentioned that she could not attend her husband’s funeral in her hometown due to the fear of being arrested.

She is currently facing criminal charges in Russia, with authorities alleging her membership of an extremist organisation, referring to the Anti-Corruption Foundation established by her husband.

Advertisement:

Navalnaya acknowledged that she is "not a magician and does not know the secret" of achieving immediate change in Russia.

"If you can't do something big right away, do something small every day, and the more people do that, the faster change will come," she said.

Background: In February, Yulia Navalnaya called on the European Union not to recognise Russia's sham "presidential elections" which were to be held in March 2024. Navalnaya said Putin no longer recognises diplomatic language or the "rules of the game", so it is time to "stop playing by the rules".

Support UP or become our patron!

Yulia NavalnayaRussia
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
Yulia Navalnaya
Navalnaya to head Human Rights Foundation
Navalny's widow points to "Ukraine's mistake" in interview for Time
Ukraine's Yermak and Russia's Navalnaya make it to Time 100 – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: