Ukraine's Yermak and Russia's Navalnaya make it to Time 100 – photos

World-famous magazine Time has published its ranking of the world's most influential people in 2024. The top 100 includes Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian so-called opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Source: Time magazine website

Details: Time divided its 100 most influential people into categories, one of which – Leaders – includes the Ukrainian official and the Russian citizen.

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen wrote a few words about Andrii Yermak.

Quote: "The defining early footage from Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine is a grainy, self-shot video from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the streets of Kyiv. The message from Zelensky, flanked by his team, was clear: Ukraine’s leadership is not going anywhere. Standing directly behind him that night was his towering adviser, Andriy Yermak—a man who has been central in keeping the government running."

Details: Rasmussen stated that Yermak is "a decisive leader" at this crucial moment for Ukraine.

Screenshot: Time website

Yulia Navalnaya headed the Leaders category. Here is what US Vice President Kamala Harris wrote about her:

"This February, I spoke at the Munich Security Conference… Moments later, in an unplanned appearance, Yulia Navalnaya took the stage. And she immediately captivated the hundreds of leaders there — myself included. Navalnaya addressed the news that had broken just hours before that her husband Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader, had died…

To the benefit of people around the world, Yulia Navalnaya has now assumed her own leadership role on the world stage. Navalnaya has vowed to continue her husband’s fight for justice and the rule of law, giving renewed hope to those working against corruption and for a free, democratic Russia.

Since that day in Munich, Navalnaya has emerged not only as a symbol of democratic values, but as a courageous fighter for them."

Screenshot: Time website

