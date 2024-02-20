The wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia, has called on the European Union not to recognise the results of the Russian presidential election, which should be held in March 2014.

Source: Navalnaya's appeal to the Council of the European Union, published on 20 February

Details: On 19 February, she addressed the Council of the EU with this request. According to Navalnaya, Russian President Vladimir Putin no longer recognises diplomatic language or "rules of the game", so they themselves should "stop playing by the rules".

She made her proposals "on behalf of Alexei Navalny’s Russia".

Quote: "Putin assassinated my husband precisely one month before the so-called elections. These elections are rigged, but Putin still needs them. For propaganda purposes. He wants the entire world to believe that everyone in Russia backs up and admires him. Don't believe the propaganda.

Do not acknowledge this election. A president who assassinates his main political opponent cannot be legitimate by definition. Impose sanctions. Punish his so-called ‘proxies’, – approximately 500 of them – celebrities, singers, and actors who campaign for Putin, all back him, and help his murderous regime survive. If they love Putin so much, why do they own houses and villas in Europe? Their wives and children are also here."

Details: In addition, she asked not to punish Russians "fleeing the war", because "they need sympathy".

"Always distinguish between Putin and Russia. People fleeing from war and dictatorship are not your enemies. They require compassion and protection. They should not be punished; they require assistance. A mechanism similar to a modern Nansen Commission is required. These people will one day be a part of the beautiful Russia of the future."

On the afternoon of 16 February, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No. 3 in Kharp.

On the same day, Navalny's wife, Yulia, said at the Munich Security Conference that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his associates must be brought to justice for all their crimes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Joseph Biden also blamed Vladimir Putin for the death of Alexei Navalny.

On 17 February, Russian authorities refused to return the body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to his family for burial.

Yulia Navalnaya accused President Vladimir Putin of murder and vowed to carry on her husband's struggle.

