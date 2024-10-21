Russians strike Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast: 3 killed, 2 injured – photos

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Vadym Filashkin

Russians attacked the Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast on 21 October, killing three people and injuring two.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "In the city of Myrnohrad, two people were killed, and one injured; additionally, 15 multi-storey buildings, 14 outbuildings, two garages, a grocery store and a market stall were damaged as the result of the attack."

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the attack Photo: Vadym Filashkin

The aftermath of the attack

Photo: Vadym Filashkin

Details: Another person was killed and one more injured in the town of Kurakhove. A four-storey building and an administrative building were also damaged there.

Support UP or become our patron!