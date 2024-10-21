All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians strike Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast: 3 killed, 2 injured – photos

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 21 October 2024, 19:08
Russians strike Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast: 3 killed, 2 injured – photos
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Vadym Filashkin

Russians attacked the Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast on 21 October, killing three people and injuring two.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "In the city of Myrnohrad, two people were killed, and one injured; additionally, 15 multi-storey buildings, 14 outbuildings, two garages, a grocery store and a market stall were damaged as the result of the attack."

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the attack
Photo: Vadym Filashkin
 
The aftermath of the attack
Photo: Vadym Filashkin

Details: Another person was killed and one more injured in the town of  Kurakhove. A four-storey building and an administrative building were also damaged there.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastwarattack
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians use large amount of infantry to storm Selydove, Ukraine's National Guard repels attacks – video
Russia occupies another village in Donetsk Oblast and advances in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState
Anti-tank fortifications installed in Pokrovsk, residents advised to evacuate
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: